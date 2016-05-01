Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has given his reaction to the club being snubbed by Bologna midfielder Simone Verdi recently.

The 25-year-old Verdi has been one of Bologna’s most important players over the last two seasons and it has already attracted interest from Napoli. He has found the back of the net six times this season, assisting five times as well. And while an offer was made, the Italian midfielder turned down the opportunity to join the partenopei. The news did come as a disappointment for the club.

With Napoli’s clash against Bologna coming up this weekend, Napoli captain Sarri was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport about Verdi and his decision to turn down Maurizio Sarri’s side. The Slovakian said: “He will hear the response of the San Paolo on Sunday when we face them.”

The club is currently top of the Serie A charts with 54 points and is one point clear of second-placed Juventus.

