Hamsik: 'This can be a great year for Napoli'
26 December at 15:45Napoli legend Marek Hamsik has achieved the personal goal of surpassing the great Diego Maradona by scoring 116 goals in the famous blue shirt. However, despite this tremendous achievement, he feels he’s just getting started in a season that’s destined to be memorable.
“For 2018 I want health first, then I would like the Scudetto with Napoli,” said the Croatian national team star. “It's my dream.”
“I should not say it out loud for various reasons related to superstition, but I'd like to win the Scudetto with the Azzurri as well and then this can be the good year.”
He also spoke to Futbolsfv about how Serie A has changed since he first came aboard. “This year the Serie A has changed traditions. Until recently there was the Christmas break. Now no more. We won the day before Christmas Eve, now we are back on the field on the 29th.”
