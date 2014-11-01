Han: agent of Tottenham and Liverpool target refuses to rule out Juventus move
02 February at 09:45The agent of Cagliari's North Korean international striker Han Kwang-Song, Sandro Stemperini, has not ruled out that a move to Juventus could be on the cards for his client in an interview with Italian outlet TuttoJuve.
Stemperini confirmed that negotiations were ongoing between the two clubs saying: "We sat at a table with Juventus and Cagliari. Marotta, Fabio Paratici, President Giulini and Cagliari Sporting Sirector Giovanni Rossi were all there. Given it was the last day of the transfer window and there were so many counterparts involved in the proposed deal, the two parties preferred to leave it and, probably, talk about it later with cool heads.
"Han is very happy to return to Cagliari, in the past few months he’s been really happy. We hope he can carve out a nice space for himself with that shirt. Giulini is in love with the lad as a footballer, he did everything and he was willing, in the case of an agreement with Juventus, to keep him on loan for a year-and-a-half" he continued.
In conclusion Stemperini stated that: "I can confirm that, apart from the Bianconeri, Napoli were interested but not as much as they were. Juventus were the only team that seriously tried to get the lad, up until yesterday."
Go to comments