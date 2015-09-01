Han: Spurs, Liverpool and Juve target ‘can be the next Luiz Suarez’
21 January at 14:50Kwang-Son Han can be the next Luis Suarez, Perugia Director of Sport Roberto Goretti said. Han is one of the most promising strikers playing in Italy at the moment. The North Korean starlet has seven goals and three assists in 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season and Italian media claim Liverpool Tottenham and Juventus are interested in signing the 19-year-old.
“I think he is moves are similar to those of Luis Suarez”, Goretti told Tuttosport (via ilBianconero)
“He has already seven goals for his this season, my favourite one is the goal against Pescara. I am impressed by what he does in trainings, he leaves me speechless sometimes. Han is ruthless in front of the goal and has also amazing technical skills.”
Han is out on loan at Perugia but is contracted with Cagliari. Juventus are believed to be in pole position to sign him. “I’d tell Juventus to sign him straight away. Han is a smart guy, he loves football and speaks four languages: North Korean, English, Spanish and Italian. He studies a lot, he always wants to improve. He always watch videos of Messi and Dybala.”
Go to comments