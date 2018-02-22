Handanović: ‘Inter must forget Juventus result’
06 May at 12:30During an interview with Premium Sport ahead of Inter’s match against Udinese this lunchtime, Samir Handanović has explained what the Nerazzurri must do if they are to leave Friuli with the result they need to remain with a chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Here is what he had to say:
“We have to forget the result last Saturday, but we must look to repeat our performance. We believe we can reach the Champions League, everything is possible in football. I do not want to think about Inter not getting there, so we must win all of our matches.”
(Premium Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
