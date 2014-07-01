Handanovic: ‘Inter still unbeaten but...’
10 December at 10:35Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic talked to Premium Sport at the end of Juventus-Inter yesterday night: “It’s important to be still unbeaten but we could have done something more, especially in the first half – the Slovenia International said - .They [Juventus] played better than us in the second half. We lost too many ball possessions.”
“There are many games left before the end of the season, they have won six successive titles and are the most complete squad in Italy. This is not my best campaign, we have to wait for the end of the season to say it. It depends on how many goals I will concede but also on our position in the table at the end of the season.”
“I don’t think Juventus players were tired. Juventus have a very deep squad, they basically have two teams, each one of their players can make the difference and no, we don’t play another sport.”
