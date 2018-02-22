So after all the pre-match anticipation as to will they or won’t they? Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and his opposite number this afternoon, Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, did shake hands prior to the big Premier League showdown at Old Trafford.



Speculation had suggested that the two men, who have been at odds with each other throughout the current campaign, would choose not to wish each other the best of luck ahead of the big battle.



Despite all this, an amicable, if not a warm exchange, did take place.