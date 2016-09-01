One of the greatest strikers of the 20th century celebrates his 48th birthday today. Gabriel Omar Batistuta or “Batigol” as he is more fondly known by fans of Fiorentina and Roma, arrived in Serie A back in 1991 from Boca Juniors to become one of the best players to ever grace the Italian top-flight.



During an 11 year spell with La Viola, the Argentine marksman netted an incredible 168 times in 269 appearances and was recently given the freedom of the city in recognition of his amazing achievement. Unfortunately for Batigol, a league title never materialised in Tuscany but a shock 70 billion lire move to Roma in 2000 to play under Fabio Capello, proved dividends for both club and player as they claimed the 2001 Scudetto, the second in their history.



A brief spell at Inter in 2003 was followed by a swift move to the UAE where he finished his career with Al-Arabi. Here’s a fitting tribute to a true calico legend:

