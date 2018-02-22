Hard times at Barcelona for Yerry Mina?

Yerry Mina is still waiting for his time to shine in Spain. The 23-year-old center back joined Barcelona from Palmeiras in the winter transfer window and has struggled to find playing time, appearing just once in La Liga and once in the Copa Del Rey.



Barcelona’s latest match is against 6th-place Sevilla and Mina has again been left out of the plans of head coach Ernesto Valverde. At the beginning of March Valverde was asked about his exclusions and cited the top performances of the other center-backs as to why Mina can’t crack the squad list, even as a substitute.



To Sport: “Yerry Mina? I have four centre-backs and I usually name three. Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti are first choice, and when Thomas Vermaelen's played, he's done well."



Mina will need to stay upbeat as he struggles to find minutes. While there have been rumors of a potential loan spell for the Colombian, he is reportedly committed to staying the course with the Blaugrana.

