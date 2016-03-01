Harry Kane believes Spurs proved their Champions League worth
14 September at 16:20Tottenham Hotspurs forward Harry Kane believes that his side’s win over Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has proved their worth as Champions League contenders, according to BT Sport.
At Wembley, Kane came out on top, scoring two goals as Spurs won 3-1 over Dortmund.
“Everyone knows Dortmund are one of the best teams in Europe,” Kane said.
“When they see 3-1 tonight – and it probably could have been four or five, we had a couple more chances – definitely it’s a statement, and that’s what we wanted to do.
“We’re in this competition to try and get very far in it. It’s a tough group but a night like this will only help us.
“It was an experienced performance from us,” Kane said. “We’ve got to learn we can’t always press 100 per cent against good teams because they’ll find spaces.is will only help us.”
“We dropped off when we needed to, and caught them on the counter-attack with the spaces in behind.”
