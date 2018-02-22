Tottenham Hotspur world-beater Harry Kane limped off the pitch on Sunday with an ankle injury. Immediately fans of the Spurs and English national teams alike took to Twitter to convey their dismay over the news.In the 34th minute, the striker seemed to have injured his right ankle. He was replaced by Erik Lamela.Tottenham was eliminated from Champions League play this past week at the hands of Juventus.Take a look at the video of Kane leaving the pitch below: