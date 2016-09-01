Harry Kane: Striker joins list of high profile strikers
14 February at 13:50Following his goal against Juventus in the Champions League yesterday, Harry Kane has entered a renowned list of strikers.
While the scoreline was 2-2, it proved to a highly entertaining game. Juventus took an early lead through Gonzalo Higuain and doubled the lead through the Argentine. Harry Kane pulled one back minutes before half-time before Higuain missed the opportunity to make it three for him and for his side. A stunning Christian Eriksen free-kick helped Spurs level up in the second half.
Following the goal that helped Mauricio Pochettino's men pull one back, Kane has entered a list of high-profile strikers such as Ronaldinho and Didier Drogba. Since the goal was his ninth in just as many appearances in the Champions League, Kane has entered the history books.
With Spurs now in hold of two away goals, they will host Juve at Wembley on the 7th of March.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
