England goalkeeper Joe Hart has told the BBC’s Premier League show that he fears his career at Manchester City is over. The 29-year-old was sent out on-loan to Torino last summer after boss Pep Guardiola brought in Chilean custodian Claudio Bravo from Barcelona. Now, after making 348 appearances for City since joining them from Shrewsbury in 2006, Hart believes he has played his last game for the club.



Speaking to the BBC, Hart explained that; “I want to say it was really bad but it wasn’t because I saw it coming. You just pick up vibes and it certainly wasn’t a surprise to me. It was something that I wanted to change and felt I was more than capable of changing but to get results he needed to have a team he felt comfortable with and a team he wanted. If you’re not going to win there is no point in fighting, especially someone as powerful as that.”



He continued by stating that; “He didn’t do it to ruin my life, he did it because he thought that was what was right for him to win as a manager.”



Ironically, the man brought in to replace the England man has had a woeful start to life in the Premier League and has now lost his place as number one to Willy Caballero who also deputised for Hart at The Etihad stadium.