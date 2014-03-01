Hart says West Ham cannot start blaming others
28 August at 16:45West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart has said that the Hammers must indentify their mistakes and work on them in order to get positive results.
West Ham were undone 3-0 at St James’ Park to newly promoted Newcastle United on Saturday, fuelling speculation of manager Slaven Bilic being on the brink of being fired.
But Hart has said that the side cannot start blaming others for their woes.
‘It’s been a frustrating start to the season and we’ve only really got ourselves to blame, so we’ll have to get together as a team, as a unit, and put this right because it’s not good enough,” Hart told the club’s website (www.whufc.com) via Reuters.
“We’re going to put our finger on it, but it’s that important and that serious, that I think we should put our finger on it as a group and as a team. It’s not about talking now, but about actions.”
