Hart wants Torino exit, destination Liverpool
01 January at 14:00
According to reports in The Daily Mirror, on-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart wants to return to the Premier League next season with his destination thought to be Anfield. The 29-year-old England number one left Manchester City in the summer to head to Serie A and a season long loan-deal at Torino.
Despite claims by the player himself that he is happy in Italy, the journal suggests that he’s keen to return to England in the summer. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking for a new goalkeeper for next season with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failing to convince the German tactician.
Reports also emerged yesterday that the Merseyside club had their eye on young Portuguese star Andre Ferreira, who at 20-years-old, is widely tipped to become one of the world’s best shot-stoppers. Klopp will now use the second-half of the season to assess his options before making a final move at the end of the campaign.
Steve Mitchell @barafundler
