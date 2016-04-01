Joe Hart wants to return to the Premier League next season with his destination thought to be Anfield. The 29-year-old England number one left Manchester City in the summer to head to Serie A and a season long loan-deal at Torino.

Despite claims by the player himself that he is happy in Italy, the journal suggests that he’s keen to return to England in the summer. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking for a new goalkeeper for next season with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failing to convince the German tactician.

