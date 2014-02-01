Have Inter found the next Salah ?

Piero Ausilio wanted him a lot and in the end, Yann Karamoh arrived at Inter. Caen were playing hard ball but after weeks of negotiations, Inter's 8 million euros offer (bonuses included) was accepted by the French club.



SPALLETTI'S TRAININGS ARE DIFFICULT - The young Karamoh still has to adapt to the Italian Serie A as Luciano Spalletti's training sessions aren't easy. He struggled at first but the youngster is now more comfortable with these types of training sessions. Here is what Spalletti said during his Inter-Genoa pre-game press conference: "He still needs time but he has the quality to play for Inter. If we need to, then Karamoh will surely play. We aren't scared to use young players in our formation. The sooner he plays, the sooner he can build his character...".



THE NEW SALAH? - During training, Karamoh has already proven that he has a lot of speed. He can take on defenders a little similarly to Salah. Let's not forget that Salah was a crucial player in Spalletti's Roma side as the Italian coach likes to have speedy wingers. Karamoh still doesn't have the experience or the finishing abilities that Salah has but he has a lot of speed which can be useful to Inter...



By @CalcioNews89