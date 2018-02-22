It was announced this morning that one of the world most famous scientists, Professor Stephen Hawking had died.



In a life devoted to Science, Hawking also had a brief flirt with the world of football and back in 2014, he devised what he believed to be the perfect plan that would ensure England would win the World Cup in Brazil.



The professor advised the then coach Roy Hodgson, to use a 4-3-3 system (devised on a statistical basis) whilst at the same time, taking into consideration the on-field temperatures and the fact that the Three Lions would be playing at altitude.



Of course, England made an early exit from the tournament, but not before Hawking had given his analysis on how to select penalty takers.



The scientist worked out that most successful spot-kicks were shot to the left of the goalkeeper and that players with light coloured hair, or bald players, had the greater chance of converting their kicks.



There is no doubt that he will be sadly missed.