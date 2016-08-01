Hazard and Rakitic praise Messi ahead of Chelsea-Barcelona
19 February at 22:30Eden Hazard and Ivan Rakitic talked to media ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash between Chelsea and Barcelona.
The first one to talk was the Barcelona midfielder alongside his manager Ernesto Valverde: “We want to dictate the game. We are going to play against the Champions of England and it’s going to be a tough game for us. We know they can create us troubles and we know it’s not easy to play at Stamford Bridge, it’s a special stadium.”
“Hazard is their best player but he is not the only good player they have. Messi? He is fantastic, he is working very hard. I think I’ve never seen him train so much in gym”, the Croatian admitted.
Hazard talked a few minutes later Rakitic and Valverde. The Belgian did show up in the press conference together with Antonio Conte: “We’ll do our best in both games, we’ll have to eliminate one of the best teams in the world”, Hazard said. It’s always nice to be compared to players like Messi and Ronaldo. They are the best in the world and if you
want to be regarded as one of the greatest you have to do something important in this kind of games. Future? I am happy at Chelsea and the same goes for my family. I am only focused on the game and on the rest of the season.”
