Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is ready to make the shock inclusion of Eden Hazard and new summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko in Sunday’s team to face Spurs at Wembley. Both players are returning from injury and both were included in a friendly match against a QPR Under-20 side at the club’s training complex at Cobham.





According to The Sun , Belgian international Hazard was on target in an 8-0 win after playing his first minutes since injuring his foot playing for his country in June whilst Bakayoko pulled on a Chelsea shirt for the first time since his £30M summer move from Monaco. The 23-year-old has been absent since picking up a knee injury last season.

The champions are looking to bounce back after last weekend’s surprise home defeat to Burnley which saw both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent-off. Now Conte is ready to throw both men into the white hot atmosphere of Wembley in what is sure to be another testing encounter for the Blues.