Hazard calls linked club manager 'magical'
04 September at 17:10Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has called Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane ‘magic’ after a summer window of speculation linking the Belgium international to the La Liga giants, according to FourFourTwo.
At the moment, I'm good in England," he told Marca. "I play for one of the best teams, but yes, La Liga is special. Of course, for the moment, I'll stay here."
He added on Zidane and Madrid: "He has won everything both as a player and as a coach. He's a special type. Everyone knows about him as a player, when we think of football we think of Zidane because he could do anything on the pitch.
"Even now, off the pitch, he has achieved great things. He's magical and I'm very happy to see him on the touchline.
"I think at this moment Real Madrid are the best team in the world. They have won everything and have good players and a great coach. Now, the Champions League is very hard to win. As in the Premier League, anyone can win it. You never know."
