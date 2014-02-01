Hazard can unseat Messi and Ronaldo if he does this

With the retirement of Kaka, the number of active Ballon d’Or winners has shrunken to two. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only winners of the prestigious award still kicking soccer balls around pitches for money.



The debate over who has the ability to unseat the duo has been rendered moot by their complete stranglehold of the award. However, they’re no longer spring chickens, and, as they continue to age, a marked deterioration in their play will become apparent.



With that in mind, Chelsea’s star playmaker Eden Hazard should make a high-profile move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid. It’s no coincidence that Messi and Ronaldo have won the award while members of those clubs. The rosters they are part of are littered with world-class talent, from top to bottom.



Should he surround himself with players of his caliber (that’s not a slight to Chelsea), Hazard may very well find himself on stage, accepting the award.



The Ballon d'Or might seem like a strange obsession to anyone bar the players who might win it, not to mention a crude way of charting a player's career trajectory, but Hazard has only once (in 2015) broken into the ballot's top 10. The time for a change in gear is now, and in order for that to happen, he surely has to hit the open road.