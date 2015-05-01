Hazard changes his mind about Chelsea future?
12 January at 16:45Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard had played down rumors of him rejecting a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.
The Belgian, who celebrated his 27th birthday some days ago, has been an important player for the Blues this season. He has scored nine times this season, racking up a tally of four assists on the way. Hazard’s father had, towards the end of 2017, told that the Real Madrid target had rejected a contract extension at Chelsea.
And while RMC Sport say that talks regarding a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu have already begun, the former Lille winger has recently played down any such rumors. Hazard was present at an NBA game involving Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers recently and after the game ended, he asked by the Mirror about a contract extension and whether he will renew his deal at the London or not.
Hazard replied with a blunt ‘yes’, dealing a blow to the hopes of Real Madrid of signing him.
Go to comments