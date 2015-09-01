Hazard claims there is ‘no sign’ of a new Chelsea contract amid Real Madrid interest

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is known to be a top transfer target of Real Madrid for next season. The Belgian winger has been shortlisted as a possible reinforcement for Zinedine Zidane’s attacking department with the Frenchman who is said to be an admirer of the Belgium star.



Hazard is being heavily linked with a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu and the player has fuelled transfer speculations claiming that there are no news regarding a new deal at Chelsea.



"There is no sign of a new contract for the moment. I am focused on the last month, and we will talk later," the 26-year-old told Sky Sports.



"I have two or three years left. I just want to finish the season well and we will see afterwards."



Hazard has returned to his highest standards this season scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season.

