Eden Hazard has dropped a major hint about moving to Real Madrid.

Speaking to Marca, he said that “In football you never know.”

The Chelsea star has long been linked to a move to Madrid, with his father stating not long ago that talks with the Pensioners over a new deal have stalled because his camp wants to force a move to La Liga.

“I'm happy at Chelsea, and focused on them,” the Belgian added.

The 27-year-old has scored 66 Premier League goals for the West London side, and came in for high praise from Zinedine Zidane.

The French Coach, who is under siege at Real after a thoroughly underwhelming start to the season, recently said: "After Messi and Ronaldo, Hazard is my favourite player. It is spectacular to see him play.

"Do I see him going to Real Madrid? I love the player, that's all I will say."

Hazard himself is known for being enthusiastic about Zidane, who managed to lift two Champions League trophies in as many seasons as Merengues Coach.

“He was my idol when I was a child, I have seen thousands of videos about him and now he is the manager of one of the best clubs in the world, so yes, it is a luxury [to hear his praise].

“But I do not want to stop, I want to continue working and striving on the field and then yes, I love it when people like him speak well of me.”