Report today from The Sun confirm that Eden Hazard and his family are happy in London amidst talks of a monster summer bid from Real Madrid. Chelsea fans are resting assured for the time being, as they will want to hold their young star as closely to their chests as possible. The attacking prodigy has been in outstanding form this year, building a bond with new coach Antonio Conte along the way. The Belgium international has scored 11 goals in 26 Premier League games for the league leaders, and is a big reason for the Blues success this year.

Abramovich looks poised to increase Hazard’s salary, thought to be nearly 230,000 EUR per week up to 345,000 EUR per week to ward off Real Madrid’s interest. In addition a relationship with Conte, Hazard looks to be more focused on his football this year after enduring a rough run of results last season under Mourinho. With Chelsea holding a comfortable lead in the EPL, Hazard looks destined to win another league title with the Blues.