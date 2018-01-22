The Belgian international told journalists that he wanted to stay with the Blues, and said that he had a chat with his father after he hinted at a move to Real Madrid.

​Back in December, the attacker’s father said that Hazard wasn’t signing a new deal with the Pensioners because he was waiting one from Real Madrid.

"I talked to him about it," Hazard said.

"He said some bad things, I'm only focused on Chelsea.

"There are two years left on my contract and I'm happy here.

"I've already said 10 times that I want to finish this season and then we'll see."

The 27-year-old has scored 83 goals in all competitions since joining the Blues in 2012.

Real Madrid were known to be very interested, having struggled to score goals this campaign, with the recent 7-1 hammering of Deportivo the exception that proves the rule.