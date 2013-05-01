Hazard on his future: 'I have not discussed a renewal with Chelsea'. As for Mandragora....

It is not a secret that Real Madrid have their eyes on Cheslea's Eden Hazard as they have been following him for some time now. Hazard spoke to the press earlier today about his future as he did not put the rumors to bed, here is what he had to say on the matter: " We haven't discussed any contract extensions. I still have two or three more years of contract here so I am not really thinking about it as of now. I want to focus on finishing this season well with Chelsea. Future? Let's see what happens this coming summer ...".



Hazard has had a very good season for Conte's club as he appeared in 36 games for the blues. He has scored an impressive 14 EPL goals and he added 5 assists in 30 English premier league games on the season. This coming summer should be an interesting one for Chelsea as they prepare to play UCL football...



MANDRAGORA COULD'VE JOINED CHELSEA - In other news, Rolando Mandragora was inches away from joining Chelsea sources told Calciomercato.com. In the end, Juventus were able to sign him but Chelsea came very close to the youngster too (who Conte likes a lot). Mandragora picked up a severe injury earlier on this season but he seems close to a return.