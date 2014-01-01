Hazard on Real Madrid, PSG links: “We will see”

Eden Hazard has responded to reports linking him with an exit from Chelsea, insisting he will make the decision over if and when he'll change clubs. The 27-year-old winger has long been linked with a switch to Real Madrid, while Ligue 1 big-spenders PSG have also been mooted as a potential destination for the Belgian.



Although Hazard insists he is happy with life at Chelsea, he suggested there could well be a time that he decides it's time to leave and seek a new challenge.



When asked about a potential move he told Telefoot: "In football anything can happen. But in football nothing can happen too.”



“Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I’m good where I am. I still have two year left on my contract. I feel very good over here.”



"The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see."

