Eden Hazard has told his Belgian international team-mater Michy Batshuayi to leave Chelsea in order to get his career back on track. Having struggled to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge under boss Antonio Conte, the 23-year-old has been given some advice by Hazard intended to help re-start a career that promised so much.





Ahead of this week’s international matches, The Express quotes Hazard who explained to reporters that; “He is 23 years old. If he wants to progress, he must play. Especially if Chelsea sign Llorente, he will have less playing time. I am disappointed for him because he has had a very good pre-season."

Everton are expressing their interest in Batshuayi with Swansea City reportedly putting him on the list of possible alternatives to Fernando Llorente should he head to the champions. Swans boss Paul Clement however, tends to favour a return to South Wales for Wilfried Bony who has failed to impress at Manchester City.