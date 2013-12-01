Hazard won't face discipline for controversial penalty

Eden Hazard will face no disciplinary action from the Football Association over the controversial penalty he won and converted in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday, according to reports.



Chelsea had fallen behind to an emphatic strike from Jack Wilshere in the 64th minute at the Emirates Stadium when Hazard went down in the penalty area under pressure from Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.



According to ESPN FC, since there was no "clear and overwhelming evidence" that Hazard had deceived Taylor to win the penalty, the incident will not be referred to the FA panel for video review.