‘He is not like Messi and Ronaldo’: Brazilian media slam Neymar after defeat against Real Madrid
15 February at 23:00Psg star Neymar has been hugely criticized by Brazilian media after Psg’s 3-1 away defeat to Real Madrid. The former Barcelona star believes his side can still turn things around in the second leg game but his own compatriots had no kind words for him after the Bernabeu showdown.
One of them, Walter Casagrande, a former Brazil International who is now a pundit for O Globo, said: “Neymar does not have the same geniality of players like Maradona, Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Brazilians had a wrong opinion of him. Brazilians were deceived with that.”
“One club can’t completely rely on one single player. They can’t only depend on Neymar. He has to adapt to the rest of the team. That’s how football works.”
“Nothing is decided yet”, Neymar said after the Bernabeu defeat yesterday night. “We still have to play the return leg. Future? I have a contract with Psg and for now I am happy at the club. I am happy here.”
