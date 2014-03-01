Hakan Calhanoglu is a trequartista, not a winger,

One of the Rossoneri’s signings this summer, the Turkish international has been deployed on the left wing and as a box-to-box midfielder.

Spending

22 million for him, the Milanese side has found a player who has given Coach Vincenzo Montella a number of tactical headscratchers. The Turkish player arrived late in the window, and is not in the right physical shape yet.

Though that didn’t help him out as a winger, it isn’t enough to justify his use there, where he struggled to play a major role.

In fact, a look at his heatmap from the 3-0 Crotone win tells us everything we need to know: Calha is a trequartista, a playmaker, someone who looks for the killer pass or who spreads the ball around to keep the attack going.





