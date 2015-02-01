POSTPONE - La Lega Calcio has decided: Sampdoria-Roma will not play this weekend and will be postponed to a later date.

MEETING - Earlier today, there was a technical meeting at the municipal operating center to decide on the possibility of a postponement of the match between Sampdoria and Rome.

Again, bad weather threatens Genoa. And there is yet another postponement for a Serie A match, a habit that unfortunately in Liguria is now extremely frequent. The match in question is Sampdoria-Roma, scheduled for tomorrow evening, Saturday, at the Luigi Ferraris stadium with kick off at 20.45.

On Saturday, however, Civil Protection has just briefly portrayed via Arpal a statement to certify the orange weather alert (the second in gravity) based on the latest meteorological updates. The alert was widespread in all five areas in which the Liguria region is divided, and also in the area of ​​Bisagno and Marassi, where the Ferraris stadium is located. Widespread rainfall, with strong intensity and in some areas flooding possibilities. In addition the wind could reach up to 60-80 km/h.