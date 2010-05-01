David Silva.

According to The Sun, Chinese Super-League club Hebei Fortune are looking for more top name reinforcements and the name at the top of the list is believed to be Manchester City play-maker

The journal claims that the 31-year-old, who is well known to current Hebei boss Manuel Pellegrini after their time together in England, will be offered a lucrative contract to head to the Far-East. It’s also believed that the club are willing to offer the Citizens £50 million to prize Silva away from The Etihad Stadium.



A source close to the club has stated that; “Pellegrini has shown an interest in two players, David Silva and Samir Nasri for this coming summer.” The 29-year-old Frenchman is currently on-loan at Sevilla and after some outstanding performances, the Spaniards are keen to keep hold of him beyond the end of the season. The Chinese however, are believed to be ready to offer City £30 million for him to join the footballing revolution in the country.