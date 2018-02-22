Thierry Henry has put his name forward to replace Arsene Wenger.

His former mentor looks to have lost control at Arsenal, the Gunners being mowed down by Manchester City in the League Cup final last night, the 3-0 scoreline confirming that the North Londoners don’t have what it takes to compete.

​Wenger has come under fire in recent years to Arsenal’s gradual decline: they are now ten points short of fourth place, which is currently occupied by bitter rivals Tottenham.



Speaking on Sky, Henry said that Coaching the Gunners would be “a dream for me.”

‘Listen, I still have a job to do with Belgium, but it will be a dream for me.

‘Interested? Yes. Who wouldn’t be? ‘But I have respect for the man in charge still.’

Though Henry scored a massive 226 goals in all comps with the Gunners before leaving for Barcelona, the Frenchman doesn’t seem to get on well with former boss Wenger.

Recently, Henry voiced his suspicion on Sky that Alexis Sanchez - who later moved to Old Trafford - wasn’t getting on well with his Arsenal team-mates.

Wenger hit back pretty viciously: “There are people who are paid to talk, it’s difficult sometimes when you are paid to talk, to talk, to talk and only say things that are true and intelligent.”