The Frenchman was reacting to another Arsenal loss, this time to Brighton & Hove Albion, leaving the Gunners a horrifying 13 points short of fourth place, where rivals Tottenham are sitting rather pretty.

“We are hypothetically speaking before people jump ahead of everything, (but) I have never backed down from a challenge since I was young.

“If you love a place and they ask – I repeat, they ask – for help, you are always going to say yes.”

The French international is currently assisting Roberto Martinez in Belgium’s national setup.

Asked about the situation last week, Henry confirmed that

“Interested? Yes. Who wouldn’t be? ‘But I have respect for the man in charge still.”

Listen, I’m a competitor, you don’t back down from a challenge,” Henry said when he was asked about being linked to the post.“Listen, I still have a job to do with Belgium, but [Coaching Arsenal] will be a dream for me.