Henry: Rashford may need to leave Man Utd

Marcus Rashford should consider leaving Manchester United in order to secure first-team football and continue his development, according to Thierry Henry.



The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances in the Premier League this season, but he has only been included in the starting XI 13 times and not since a 2-2 draw with Burnley on Boxing Day.



Rashford has not featured for more than 20 minutes in a league game in 2018 so far, and Henry feels he may have to consider a move as he grows concerned that the youngster's progress may be hindered at Old Trafford.



"One of the most important things for me is that you have to play," Henry said on Sky Sports. “You cannot be on the bench and missing games, missing learning about the game and stopping that momentum, and an example is Rashford.”



"Rashford at times could not capitalise on what he did from that year [after his debut], because sometimes he is playing on the right, [sometimes] on the left. “Leave is a strong word. Obviously being from there, he wants to play for United. But he has to play and it is becoming even more difficult for him since Sanchez has arrived.”