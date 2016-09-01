Here are the details of Manolas contract extension with AS Roma

Sky Sport Italia reports that Greek international central defender has renews his contract with AS Roma until the end of June 2021 where he will earn €3 million net per season plus any bonuses.



According to the report the agreement between the parties has arrived after the Greek defender was a step away from signing for Roberto Mancini's Zenit St. Petersburg this past summer. The player, born in 1991 will remain with the Giallorossi after having signed a three year deal which will be made official any day now as all that is missing are the signatures on the contract.



Manolas joined Roma in the summer of 2014 for a reported transfer fee of €15 million from Greek giants Olympiacos after having declined an offer from Juventus and has since then featured 143 times for the Giallorossi across all competitions getting on the scoresheet 5 times in the process.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)