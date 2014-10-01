Here are the names Inter's Spalletti, Sabatini & Ausilio discussed in their meeting

Yesterday at Inter's training ground, Sporting Directors Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini met with Luciano Spalletti after the Inter coach had expressly asked for a meeting.



Spalletti called for the the meeting to discuss the negative period that Inter are going through as well what needs to be done during the upcoming transfer window. The former Roma coach reiterated his request for an attackign player that can beat his man and add attacking qualities to the squad, be that either a trequartista or a winger.



The names being discussed are as previously reported PSG's Javier Pastore and FC Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu. Regarding the Argentinian player, Inter still need to convince the Ligue 1 side despite the player's expressed desire to join Inter, to either accept a loan deal or allow Joao Mario to be used as payment. With regards to latter, the Nerazzurri directors must wait over the next 10 days to see if FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde gives the green light to a loan move for the Spanish winger who spent last season on loan with cross town rivals AC Milan.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)