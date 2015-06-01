Here are the top 20 midfielders who play in Europe: Jorginho and Pjanic are present...
21 February at 20:37CIES Football Observatory listed a list of their top 20 midfielders who currently play in Europe. They based themselves on the past 6 months of football to establish their up to date list. You can view the list bellow as Miralem Pjanic (Juve), Jorginho (Napoli), Marek Hamsik (Napoli) and Allan (Napoli) are all on the list. Manchester CIty fans have to be pleased by this ranking as three of their players are in the top 5. Do you agree with this list? Let us know...
TOP 20 LIST:
1 - David Silva (Manchester City)
2 - Fernandinho (Manchester City)
3 - Marco Verratti (PSG)
4 - Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)
5 - Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)
6 - Jorginho (Napoli)
7 - Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
8 - Adrien Rabiot (PSG)
9 - Marek Hamsik (Napoli)
10 - Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)
11 - James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich
12 - Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
13 - Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)
14 - Julian Draxler (PSG)
15 - Dimitri Payet (Marseille)
16 - Luiz Gustavo (Marseille)
17 - Allan (Napoli)
18- Florian Thauvin (Marseille)
19 - Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
20 - Nabil Fekir (Lyon)
Go to comments