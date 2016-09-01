Here is Alex Pato's transformation as he looks like a Game of thrones character
22 December at 21:00Ex-Milan striker Alexandre Pato is currently playing in China for Tianjin as he has been doing pretty well of late in the Chinese football league. Here is a funny picture of Alex Pato via the Football Jokes Facebook page, as he looks a little bit like a Game of Thrones character (Daenerys Targaryen)! Click on the link to view the picture. You can also click on our gallery section to view some Pato pictures right here on Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments