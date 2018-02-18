As Juve took on Torino in the "derby della Mole", ex-Juve star Mauro Camoranesi watched the game alongside the Torino fans. The ex-Italian international seemingly wanted to live "a new experience" as he posted a picture on his official instagram account on the matter. As he was watching this game with his "cugini's", one has to wonder if he celebrated Alex Sandro's winning goal... . This was a big win for Max Allegri's team but they did lose both Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi to injuries.