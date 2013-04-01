Here is how much Arsenal are ready to offer for a Monaco starlet
06 August at 21:37It is not a secret that Arsenal like Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar as they made a few offers for him that have been turned down.
According to Steve Stammers (via the Bleacherreport), Wenger would be ready to offer up to 50 million pounds for Lemar. Even so , it seems like if Monaco know that Barcelona are now able to outbid them. The Catalan side just sold Neymar as they are now looking for replacements and Lemar could be an option for them. It remains to be seen if Wenger would be ready to surpass the 50 million pound mark ...
Monaco have sold Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Bakayoko this past off-season which means that they have much less pressure to sell anybody else. Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao, Fabinho and Lemar have all received strong interest from some of the biggest clubs out there but Monaco are now in a strong financial position. Going back to Lemar, Arsenal are still strongly in the hunt but they know that they will have to dish out a huge sum of money to catch Monaco's attention and to outdid rivals ...
