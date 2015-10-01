Here is how much Juve will get from the Pjaca loan

Marko Pjaca moved from Juventus to Schalke 04 on a dry loan deal a few days ago. Pjaca is coming off a pretty severe injury as he will get a chance to gradually get back to form in the German Bundesliga with Schalke 04. Juve have announced the financial details of the move as they will receive 800 thousand euros plus another 200 thousand euros in bonuses (depending on his number of presences). This means that the Bianocneri can potentially get up to 1 million euros from this loan deal as Pjaca will then return to Turin in the summer of 2018.



Pjaca hasn't played much for Juve since joining them so the Bianconeri club will be hoping that his injury issues will be behind him in 2018. Juve will be taking on Cagliari tomorrow as Allegri's team are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings, one point behind first placed Napoli. Sarri's club will be playing against Verona tomorrow...