Here is how much Lazio want for their star defender who is targeted by Juve and Chelsea
08 August at 22:28Claudio Lotito isn't easy to negotiate with as Stefan De Vrij is a target of many clubs. The Dutch international's contract will be expiring next summer but even so, Lotito keeps asking for a hefty price. According to Ilbianconero.com, the player's entourage offered him to Juventus but they did tell the Bianconeri club that he would cost 40 million euros. Marotta and Paratici aren't ready to dish out this amount of money for a player who has an expiring contract. Similar to with Keita, Lazio are taking a risk as they might lose two top end youngsters for nothing come 2018. They can still negotiate a contract extension with them during the year but the risk is very present. Other than Juventus, Antonio Conte's Chelsea also like him a lot...
De Vrij appeared in 31 games for Lazio in 2016-17 as he scored 2 goals and added 3 assists. He has been injured a lot but when healthy, De Vrij has been one of the best defenders in the Italian Serie A.
