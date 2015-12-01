Here is how much Psg want to get for a Juve, Chelsea and Arsenal midfield target
05 August at 22:55PSG have made a tremendous acquisition as they acquired Neymar from Barcelona in exchange of 222 million euros. As the Brazilian now joins the French club, PSG will likely consider selling a few players off. Juventus have been interested in Blaise Matuidi for some time now as Mino Raiola will likely soon meet up with PSG to discuss his client's future.
The Italian super-agent will ask the French club to sell Matuidi for 15 million euros (which is the maximum amount that Juve are ready to dish out considering that his contract expires in 2018). Even so, Al Khelaifi will seemingly want more as he is currently asking for 25 million euros, sources told Calciomercato.com. Chelsea and Arsenal have also been interested in him over the past few weeks as his future remains in doubt. Junews24 had also reported yesterday that Psg were ready to slightly lower their demands for Matuidi since Al Khelaifi had been asking for 30 million euros for him...
PSG played against Amiens today in the opening games of the French ligue 1. They won by a 2-0 score as Neymar did not appear in the game for PSG...
Go to comments