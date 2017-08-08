Here is how much Real Madrid want for a Juve and Tottenham midfield target, the latest
08 August at 21:12It is not a secret that Juventus are looking to add an extra midfielder to their roster as this is an area that coach Massimiliano Allegri would like to improve. Other than Matuidi and N'Zonzi, Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic is also a Juventus target. Marotta and Paratici have had contacts with the Croatian player's agent but at the moment, there isn't any direct contacts between both clubs. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via As), Real Madrid have seemingly already let Kovacic' entourage know what they wanted to get for him : around 25 million euros (which can increase if Juve want to potentially make the deal a permanent one right away). The Bianconeri are currently evaluating their options as they like him very much so. They will have to speed things up as Tottenham are another club who like him too.
Kovacic started 21 games for Real Madrid last season (La Liga and UEFA Champions league) as he scored 2 goals and added 3 assists. He will be hoping to get more playing time in the near future...
Go to comments