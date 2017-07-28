According to Sky Sports, Juve are still on the track of Blaise Matuidi. The strategy for the Bianconeri leaders was reportedly to hesitate on their talks with the player's entourage, thus the will of the Bianconera company is to arrive in the last two weeks of August. This would be in hopes that the player’s cost remains low and perhaps even drops slightly, considering his contract will be expiring in 2018. This leaves PSG with the worry of waiting until January and selling him at an even lower value, should he fail to renogiate a renewal between now and then.

For Paris Saint-Germain, the situation with Matuidi will ultimately come to a cross roads. Will he fit into their long term project, and at what rate? If an offer comes from abroad that is more attractive, the player and club would be intelligent to consider a deal that might benefit all parties. For now, without any renewal talks and a month before the transfer window closes, Juve are in pole position to capitalize on the French star.



David Baleno