Lo ves recibir el balón y piensas que algo maravilloso puede suceder de un momento al otro. ¿Al fin y al cabo, no es por esto que nos enamoramos del fútbol?

Eres todo aquello que un niño sueña cuando recibe su primer balón.

Gracias por esta maravillosa historia @andresiniesta8 pic.twitter.com/XwWu1CBa3F — Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) 27 aprile 2018

From midfielder to midfielder and from number 8 to number 8. Claudio Marchisio wanted to celebrate Andres Iniesta who recently said that he was going to leave Barcelona after 22 years with the club.Here is what Juve midfielder Claudio Marchisio had to say on the matter : " When he gets the ball, a great thing can always happen. This is what football is all about. Kids dream to be like you. Thanks for this incredible story and this incredible career...". You can view his original message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.