Lavorare a testa bassa per continuare a crescere. I margini ci sono ma dipende da ognuno di Noi. Per migliorare bisogna dare di più, oltre i nostri limiti // We need to work very hard to keep growing. There are margins but it depends on all of us. We need to push ourselves beyond our limits.

Milan lost to Sampdoria today as Montella's team did not impress. Duvan Zapata scored the opener in the 72nd minute of play as Alvarez ended the game off in stoppage time. Here is what Bonucci had to say after the game as he wrote a message on his instagram account: "We have to work hard with our heads held low to keep on growing. We have to potential to do betterWe have to give more and surpass our limits....". You can view his message bellow.